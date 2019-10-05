Granite Investment Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Heska (HSKA); Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Increased by Bronson Point Management Llc

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Heska Corp (HSKA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.21% . The institutional investor held 167,155 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24M, up from 163,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Heska Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 50,542 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 8%; 30/04/2018 – Heska Names EVP, International Diagnostics, to Accelerate International Expansion; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – VETERINARY MARKET INDICATORS CONTINUE TO POINT TOWARDS BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 2.7% Position in Heska; 16/05/2018 – Heska at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 Heska Schedules Annual Meeting of Stockholders for May 3, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Heska; 02/05/2018 – Heska Corporation Announces Board Action; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 4.5% Position in Heska

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum, Andersons to combine ethanol interests – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Marathon shareholders seek CEO ouster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Key Group (Cayman) Limited has 5.36% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 266,162 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Metropolitan Life Ny has 100,261 shares. Ent Fin Corp has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 6.14M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Advsrs Asset Management reported 100,163 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insurance Com holds 0.14% or 19,811 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.37% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4.58M shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 6,207 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Luminus Llc has 1.71 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 119,912 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests, Nebraska-based fund reported 892 shares.

More notable recent Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heska: Strong Competitive Position – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heska Corporation (HSKA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heska: Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Heska Corporation (HSKA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 21,485 shares to 24,463 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,336 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).