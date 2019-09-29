Granite Investment Partners Boosted Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding; Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed By $676,959 Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Position

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 9,811 shares as Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 130,989 shares with $9.16 million value, down from 140,800 last quarter. Henry Schein Inc now has $9.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 770,630 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc acquired 6,372 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 62,506 shares with $7.52 million value, up from 56,134 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $6.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.96. About 594,311 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein’s 22nd Annual ‘Back to School’ Program Helps Thousands of Students Around the World Return to the Classroom – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein to Participate in the ADA FDI World Dental Congress Presented by the American Dental Association and FDI World Dental Federation – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Convergent Dental Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein, Making the Solea® Dental Laser Available to More US Dental Professionals – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50 million for 18.19 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Proofpoint has $14700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $135.50’s average target is 9.31% above currents $123.96 stock price. Proofpoint had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint: Not Convinced – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint, CrowdStrike gain on integration announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proofpoint launches new Okta Cloud integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Proofpoint (PFPT) Names Peter Leav and Leyla Seka to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint and CrowdStrike Partner, Announce Integration to Protect Organizations from Advanced Threats Across Email and Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.