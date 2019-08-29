Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) and Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Heavy Construction industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction Incorporated 42 0.39 N/A 0.19 185.86 Construction Partners Inc. 13 1.10 N/A 0.72 21.80

Demonstrates Granite Construction Incorporated and Construction Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Construction Partners Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Granite Construction Incorporated. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Granite Construction Incorporated has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Construction Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction Incorporated 0.00% 1.5% 0.8% Construction Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Granite Construction Incorporated is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Construction Partners Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Granite Construction Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Construction Partners Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated and Construction Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction Incorporated 0 2 2 2.50 Construction Partners Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Granite Construction Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 78.38% and an $49.75 consensus price target. Construction Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 consensus price target and a 2.10% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Granite Construction Incorporated seems more appealing than Construction Partners Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Granite Construction Incorporated and Construction Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.4%. 0.7% are Granite Construction Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Construction Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Construction Incorporated -19.52% -25.2% -21.94% -17.48% -32.2% -11.87% Construction Partners Inc. 4.69% 2.42% 15.78% 30.25% 26.87% 77.01%

For the past year Granite Construction Incorporated had bearish trend while Construction Partners Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Construction Partners Inc. beats Granite Construction Incorporated.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects. This segment serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, and utilities, as well as the private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. The Large Project Construction segment focuses on large, complex infrastructure projects, including highways, mass transit facilities, bridges, tunnels, waterway locks and dams, pipelines, canals, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and airport infrastructure, as well as provides bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts to various state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, utilities, and federal agencies. The Construction Materials segment mines and processes aggregates; and produces and sells construction materials to contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, and brokers. The company also performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt. It serves customers primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.