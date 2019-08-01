Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) is a company in the Heavy Construction industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Granite Construction Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.19% of all Heavy Construction’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Granite Construction Incorporated has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Granite Construction Incorporated and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction Incorporated 0.00% 1.50% 0.80% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Granite Construction Incorporated and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction Incorporated N/A 44 185.86 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Granite Construction Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Granite Construction Incorporated is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.70

Granite Construction Incorporated presently has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.76%. As a group, Heavy Construction companies have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given Granite Construction Incorporated’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Granite Construction Incorporated has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Granite Construction Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Construction Incorporated -19.52% -25.2% -21.94% -17.48% -32.2% -11.87% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Granite Construction Incorporated had bearish trend while Granite Construction Incorporated’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Granite Construction Incorporated are 2.1 and 2. Competitively, Granite Construction Incorporated’s rivals have 2.11 and 1.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. Granite Construction Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Granite Construction Incorporated.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Construction Incorporated has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Granite Construction Incorporated’s rivals are 31.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Granite Construction Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Granite Construction Incorporated’s competitors beat Granite Construction Incorporated.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects. This segment serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, and utilities, as well as the private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. The Large Project Construction segment focuses on large, complex infrastructure projects, including highways, mass transit facilities, bridges, tunnels, waterway locks and dams, pipelines, canals, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and airport infrastructure, as well as provides bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts to various state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, utilities, and federal agencies. The Construction Materials segment mines and processes aggregates; and produces and sells construction materials to contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, and brokers. The company also performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.