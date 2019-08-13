Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Heavy Construction company, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Granite Construction Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.19% of all Heavy Construction’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Granite Construction Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.14% of all Heavy Construction companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Granite Construction Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction Incorporated 0.00% 1.50% 0.80% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Granite Construction Incorporated and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction Incorporated N/A 43 185.86 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Granite Construction Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction Incorporated 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.80 2.33 2.77

$49.75 is the average price target of Granite Construction Incorporated, with a potential upside of 78.76%. The rivals have a potential upside of 32.45%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ view is that Granite Construction Incorporated’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Granite Construction Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Construction Incorporated -19.52% -25.2% -21.94% -17.48% -32.2% -11.87% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Granite Construction Incorporated has -11.87% weaker performance while Granite Construction Incorporated’s rivals have 32.97% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Granite Construction Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Granite Construction Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 1.59 Quick Ratio. Granite Construction Incorporated’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Granite Construction Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that Granite Construction Incorporated is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Granite Construction Incorporated’s rivals’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Granite Construction Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Granite Construction Incorporated’s rivals beat Granite Construction Incorporated.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects. This segment serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, and utilities, as well as the private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. The Large Project Construction segment focuses on large, complex infrastructure projects, including highways, mass transit facilities, bridges, tunnels, waterway locks and dams, pipelines, canals, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and airport infrastructure, as well as provides bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts to various state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, utilities, and federal agencies. The Construction Materials segment mines and processes aggregates; and produces and sells construction materials to contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, and brokers. The company also performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.