Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $796,800; As Ladder Capital (LADR) Shares Declined, Schroder Investment Management Group Has Trimmed Holding

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 16,600 shares as the company's stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 226,600 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.92M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 62,002 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group analyzed 32,778 shares as the company's stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 111,585 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 144,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 171,876 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.





Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.70 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.





Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. On Friday, September 6 Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 3,500 shares. Roberts James Hildebrand bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800. Shares for $11,744 were bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9. 5,000 shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H, worth $151,050.