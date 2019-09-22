Granite Construction (GVA) Valuation Declined While Qci Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shares Declined, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped Holding

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 323.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 242,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 317,896 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.15M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 395,639 shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 45,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 371,648 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91 million, up from 326,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 803,651 shares traded or 31.12% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,493 were reported by Stifel. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Bank Of America De reported 547,752 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% or 6,918 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 74,913 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 48,076 shares. Hcsf Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 261,499 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0.01% or 82,401 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 1,023 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 1.99% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 226,600 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 24,978 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Tygh Capital Incorporated reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Washington holds 1.47% or 62,040 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 252,508 shares to 906 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 13,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,698 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. Shares for $11,744 were bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9. Larkin Kyle T also bought $99,890 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Friday, September 6. 5,000 shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H, worth $151,050 on Wednesday, August 7. Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday, August 20.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 6,456 shares to 9,544 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 146,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

