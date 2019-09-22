Granite Construction (GVA) to pay $0.13 on Oct 15, 2019; M Holdings Securities Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $2.94 Million

Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:GVA) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Granite Construction Inc’s current price of $33.16 translates into 0.39% yield. Granite Construction Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 803,651 shares traded or 31.12% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 36.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 26,992 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 47,309 shares with $5.19M value, down from 74,301 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $305.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.47% below currents $122.24 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan & reported 26,265 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. L And S Advsrs has 0.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 47,621 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 468,899 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt owns 21,058 shares. Financial Advisory Grp holds 0.06% or 2,024 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 562,573 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lord Abbett Lc owns 0.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.88 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.7% or 492,545 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc reported 1.77M shares. 32,488 are held by Whitnell And. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated accumulated 31,594 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 115,399 shares. 101,336 are owned by Hightower Tru Services Lta.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd stake by 6,295 shares to 24,141 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 13,628 shares and now owns 92,211 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Palouse has invested 0.12% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Raymond James & Assocs reported 12,804 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 60,891 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 8,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 7,150 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 163,333 are held by Morgan Stanley. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 144,722 shares. Bank Of Mellon stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors L P has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 41,388 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 18,881 shares. Kennedy Cap Incorporated reported 134,676 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp owns 226,600 shares. Parkside National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 292 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 8.56% above currents $33.16 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 30 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. $27,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Jigisha Desai. The insider Galloway Patricia D bought $11,744. Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $151,050 was made by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.