Granite Construction (GVA) Stock Value Declined While Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased by $5.81 Million Its Stake; Antero Resources (AR) Holder Warburg Pincus Cut Its Holding by $140.12 Million as Share Price Declined

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.82. About 671,228 shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA)

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.735. About 10.65 million shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia

Since August 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $405,299 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Larkin Kyle T, worth $99,890. Jigisha Desai had bought 1,000 shares worth $28,330. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $55,800 was made by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% or 42,170 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Inc holds 0% or 635 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 16,639 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.04% or 269,700 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Principal Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 201,864 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 9,696 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 20,816 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 28,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 1.21M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tci Wealth reported 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Skyline Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 1.54% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $61.94M for 5.71 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 84,760 shares. Freestone Liability Company reported 17,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apollo Hldg Limited Partnership reported 83,401 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 8.45 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd Com invested in 3,678 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.77% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 479,833 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.26% or 4.41M shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 293,244 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset accumulated 8,900 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 1.18M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.07% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Amer has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.