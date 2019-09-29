Granite Construction (GVA) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Boosted Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Barbara Oil Company Increased Its Position

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 70,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 523,655 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.23 million, up from 452,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 310,551 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,968 shares. Illinois-based Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bahl Gaynor accumulated 101,449 shares. 5,858 were reported by Zeke Capital Advisors. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 21.47% or 3.15M shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker stated it has 6,451 shares. Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 14,444 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 70,154 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 1,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Df Dent & Co reported 0.13% stake. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 2.18% or 76,794 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Next Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,128 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 14,287 shares. Signature Est Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 273,162 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. Galloway Patricia D bought $11,744 worth of stock or 400 shares. KELSEY DAVID H also bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7. 2,000 shares valued at $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20. Jigisha Desai also bought $43,179 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 14.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Auto Pts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 6,800 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp stated it has 517,042 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Next Finance Inc owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bankshares & invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 295,649 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Moreover, Personal Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 104,854 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,165 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.05% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Rowland And Communications Invest Counsel Adv reported 4,500 shares stake. Syntal Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 24,978 shares. 31,715 are held by Sterling Capital Llc. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc holds 3% or 417,650 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 3,824 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability has 523,655 shares.