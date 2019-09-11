Granite Construction (GVA) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Crossvault Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $774,300

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 10,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $288.57. About 2.13M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 63,649 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp Ny reported 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Geller Advisors Ltd holds 0.09% or 596 shares in its portfolio. Td has 800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natl Asset Management holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,479 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.44% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 400,654 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co holds 0.15% or 3,558 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Haverford Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). D E Shaw reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.17% or 3.08M shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 33,700 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.3% or 39,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Details Emerge About Disney+ – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iQiyi Stock May Face Further Short-Term Volatility – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $61.40 million for 5.74 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 34,250 shares to 222,969 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 552,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,942 shares, and has risen its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $405,299 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $99,890 was made by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6. 5,000 shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H, worth $151,050 on Wednesday, August 7. Jigisha Desai also bought $43,179 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington invested in 1.36% or 62,040 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.16% or 810,857 shares. Community And Investment owns 214,264 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com invested in 6,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 16,645 shares. Monarch Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 155,754 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 100,333 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 31,698 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).