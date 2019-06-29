Granite Construction (GVA) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $556,850; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Lowered Position by $17.94 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.78M shares traded or 424.01% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.70M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 2.43M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms One Class of JPMCC 2004-C3; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.28 million shares to 3.85 million shares, valued at $339.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 18.91 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.97M for 18.82 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 26,450 shares to 393,593 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 50,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,619 shares, and has risen its stake in The Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS).