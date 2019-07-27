Granite Construction (GVA) Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Cut Position by $3.72 Million as Share Price Declined; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Holder First Foundation Advisors Has Cut Position by $4.67 Million

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 24,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,613 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 121,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Cryptocurrency wallet Blockchain hires top Goldman Sachs exec to help it tap institutional clients; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 19/03/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Goldman hires another senior FX salesman from Deutsche Bank; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 17/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Analysis of Goldman’s Trading, Earnings Results; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff after Brexit; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 86,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,264 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, down from 300,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 293,481 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,599 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Principal Fincl reported 201,864 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 17,478 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 254,337 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,627 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 85,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fagan Assocs stated it has 4,825 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 1.14% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Numerixs Technology Incorporated owns 3,200 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,800 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Pnc Financial Service Gru Incorporated reported 7,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Granite Construction Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) 42% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.96 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Cl by 3,378 shares to 164,027 shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.