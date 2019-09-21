Granite Construction (GVA) Share Price Declined While Qci Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $2.17 Million; Stephens Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Has Increased by $805,800

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 158.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 7,726 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 2,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $166.12. About 399,508 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 45,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 371,648 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91M, up from 326,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 803,651 shares traded or 32.02% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, GVA and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A NATIONALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses over $100K to Contact the Firm – GVA – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, PS and GVA – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ins by 4,956 shares to 17,203 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 13,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,380 shares, and cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Washington owns 62,040 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 40,883 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 65,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parkside Fin National Bank & reported 292 shares stake. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.03% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 4,453 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 195,069 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 48,514 are held by Next Century Growth Lc. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 19,536 shares. 596,164 were reported by Boston Partners. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 30,268 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Advsrs LP has 57,190 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 2.96 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $55,800 was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand. Shares for $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7. $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9. Jigisha Desai also bought $43,179 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 14.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 23,789 shares to 71,653 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 55,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,510 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).