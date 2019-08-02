Granite Construction (GVA) Reaches $31.39 Yearly Low; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Raised Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 8.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc acquired 46,509 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 574,680 shares with $24.75M value, up from 528,171 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $47.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 384,081 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance

The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) hit a new 52-week low and has $30.45 target or 3.00% below today’s $31.39 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.47 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $30.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $44.10M less. The stock decreased 7.68% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 171,601 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.50M for 12.46 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It has a 74.38 P/E ratio. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Among 4 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $66 highest and $4100 lowest target. $55.25’s average target is 76.01% above currents $31.39 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of GVA in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $5300 target. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by B. Riley & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Inc New York reported 20,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.75M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv holds 4,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha accumulated 76,698 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 45,276 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 1.09M shares. Tompkins Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Van Den Berg Mgmt I Incorporated stated it has 524,940 shares. Fagan Associate Inc, New York-based fund reported 4,825 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Personal Capital Advsr stated it has 89,881 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 25 shares. Teton Advisors, New York-based fund reported 52,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,949 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 15 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point on Friday, February 15 to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Friday, February 15. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AIG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 1,000 shares.