Granite Construction (GVA) Position Raised by Tradition Capital Management Llc; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake Has Lifted by Bokf

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 66.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 25,180 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 15,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 70,470 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS

Bokf increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 10,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 49,110 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 38,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 1.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,825 were reported by Fagan Associates Inc. Moors Cabot owns 17,014 shares. The New York-based Walthausen And Co Ltd has invested 0.9% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Envestnet Asset Management has 36,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Co reported 28,057 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 57 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 6,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2,428 shares. Ancora Ltd Llc owns 9,000 shares. Bailard invested in 6,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 45,276 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 137,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 254,337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Comml Bank And holds 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 272 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 4,392 shares to 58,326 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Growth Advantage (JGASX) by 26,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,088 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $405,299 activity. $99,890 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Larkin Kyle T. 1,556 shares were bought by Jigisha Desai, worth $43,179. $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand.

