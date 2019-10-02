Granite Construction (GVA) Position Lifted by Walthausen & Company; Mks Instruments (MKSI) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake by $5.18 Million

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 13,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 174,439 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40 million, up from 160,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 384,416 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 67,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 189,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72 million, down from 256,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.04. About 472,099 shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17,600 shares to 651,390 shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 39,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated reported 8,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 82,225 shares. 1.22M were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 223,055 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 12,521 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 527,878 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0.01% or 153,876 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Ghp Invest Advsr Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 43,632 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 18,159 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.15% or 181,450 shares in its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler LP invested 0.3% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 46 shares.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.85 million for 25.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Foundry Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 11,670 shares. 174,439 are owned by Walthausen Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hightower Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,505 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 547,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Vanguard Gp holds 4.34M shares. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 725 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fiduciary Fin Ser Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.63% or 46,088 shares. Management Assoc Ny holds 11,000 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 7,391 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 21,569 shares in its portfolio.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holding Inc by 57,330 shares to 407,970 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 216,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,350 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. Larkin Kyle T also bought $99,890 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. $11,744 worth of stock was bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9. Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday, August 20. 5,000 shares valued at $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.