Granite Construction (GVA) Holding Has Boosted by Pier Capital Llc; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stock Value Declined, Sensato Investors Has Cut by $1.91 Million Its Holding

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,752 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, up from 171,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 303,143 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, down from 207,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 804,453 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – Brazil Federal Court Extends Deadline for Samarco Dam Settlement: BHP; 24/04/2018 – UNION AT BHP’S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE SAYS NO ADVANCE AGREEMENT LIKELY BEFORE OFFICIAL TALKS IN JUNE; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS ALL MAJOR PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT TRACKING TO PLAN; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS CO. WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW DUAL STRUCTURE; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL-RICH EV BATTERIES SEEN PREFERRED FOR NEXT 10-15 YRS: BHP; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 74,396 shares to 187,271 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 87,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,329 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Millennium Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,627 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 9,269 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 70,205 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 29,648 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 39,874 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Savings Bank Of Omaha owns 76,698 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,102 shares. Essex Invest Limited Liability Company reported 4,743 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 1.43M shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 31 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt owns 20,000 shares.