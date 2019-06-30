Granite Construction (GVA) Holder Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Holding; As Transocean LTD Reg (RIG) Shares Declined, Sg Americas Securities Has Cut Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.78 million shares traded or 429.67% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd Reg (RIG) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 205,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 197,344 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 402,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd Reg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 15.58 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Black Diamond Cap Limited Co holds 6.80 million shares or 58.81% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams, Texas-based fund reported 14,027 shares. Proshare Lc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Raymond James Fincl Ser stated it has 35,844 shares. Tensile Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 3.44% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 2.13M shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 690,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 488,100 shares. 2.12M are held by Van Den Berg I Incorporated. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 3,000 shares. 42,322 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). M&T Fincl Bank invested in 25,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 48 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Cda Etf (EWC) by 171,275 shares to 183,375 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nbt Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 10,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (Put).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.97M for 18.82 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rutabaga Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ma owns 280,302 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 36,757 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Invesco has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated reported 0% stake. Riverhead Capital Ltd Company owns 8,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Company has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Comerica Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 44,838 shares. 9,696 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Capital Assocs Ny reported 11,000 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York reported 1.39% stake. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 4,500 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.23% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 7,154 shares.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

