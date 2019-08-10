Granite Construction (GVA) Holder Wynnefield Capital Cut Holding by $5.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Timken Co (TKR) Share Price Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Cut by $322,070 Its Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 662,450 shares traded or 45.59% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 7,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 56,228 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 63,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 543,050 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,214 shares to 22,947 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 38,515 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). 80,160 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 645 shares. Dana Investment Advisors reported 42,056 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 75,862 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,572 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Llc owns 46,404 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bragg Finance Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 27,326 shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated reported 151 shares stake. 67,015 are held by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 0.01% or 13,721 shares. Regions invested in 3,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 102,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 305,926 shares.

More notable recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into The Timken Company (TKR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Timken to Participate in Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Timken Companyâ€™s (NYSE:TKR) 12% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Timken to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,757 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Llc. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 117,869 shares. Teton Advisors reported 52,000 shares. Paradigm Cap Management Incorporated New York stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 4.35 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 21,782 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 28,715 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt reported 70,205 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,627 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 15,403 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,042 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,056 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 722,905 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 810,857 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 137,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Granite Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Granite Construction Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GVA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.49 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,050 activity.