Granite Construction (GVA) Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined; As Silicom LTD (SILC) Valuation Rose, First Wilshire Securities Management Upped Its Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 889,774 shares traded or 120.90% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 87,120 shares traded or 190.30% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 25 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 35,509 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 42,170 shares. 28,715 were reported by Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Yorktown Management & holds 11,406 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc accumulated 41,182 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Essex Inv Mgmt Com Limited Com holds 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 4,743 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I reported 524,940 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Group reported 120,337 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 33,523 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Mgmt Limited reported 6,800 shares. 708,761 were reported by Franklin Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 28,198 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.01% or 60,773 shares.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.49M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 13,621 shares to 364,347 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 552,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 9,407 shares to 85,740 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.