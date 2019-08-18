Granite Construction (GVA) Holder Qci Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48M shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 99,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 326,487 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09M, up from 227,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 683,677 shares traded or 36.90% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,984 shares to 9,702 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Total Bond Etf (IUSB) by 23,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International S (VXUS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc reported 9,119 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 6,065 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.2% or 11,459 shares in its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers holds 3.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 226,269 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 627,076 shares. Carlson Cap Management reported 4.88% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has 2,650 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt has 37,981 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Appleton Ma has 0.6% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,644 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,517 shares. 651,988 are owned by Harding Loevner Lp. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 112,018 shares. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 56,333 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 234,949 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 12,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 1,464 shares. 20,816 were reported by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Mason Street Lc stated it has 24,826 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Int Gru Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 31,698 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 67,322 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,800 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 855 shares. Wynnefield Cap, New York-based fund reported 210,654 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 13,175 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.02% or 44,838 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 6,660 shares to 750 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,832 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $222,559 activity. 5,000 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H.