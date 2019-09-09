Granite Construction (GVA) Holder Pier Capital Has Increased Position by $484,954 as Stock Declined; Centene Del (CNC) Stake Increased by York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04 million, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 182,752 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, up from 171,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 390,420 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA)

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73,587 shares to 154,132 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 67,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,936 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Tru has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Palouse Capital Mgmt has 6,762 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 20,000 are held by Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc New York. Zebra Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,526 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 1.43 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Swiss National Bank owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 85,400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 438,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc invested in 21,085 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Zacks Management accumulated 159,397 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $405,299 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,330 was bought by Jigisha Desai. Roberts James Hildebrand also bought $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday, August 20. On Wednesday, August 7 KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STG, BUD, GTT and GVA – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE: GVA) and Encourages Granite Construction Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – GVA – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Granite Construction Are Crumbling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 24,155 shares. Rudman Errol M accumulated 254,400 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP reported 5,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 110 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 217,339 shares. Principal Fincl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Fiera Corporation has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rice Hall James And Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,507 shares. 418,200 were reported by Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership. Bancorp Of The West reported 48,437 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 1,014 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Com invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 2,614 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burney has 64,045 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.