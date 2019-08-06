Granite Construction (GVA) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Omni Partners Llp Has Raised Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding

Omni Partners Llp increased Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) stake by 152.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omni Partners Llp acquired 122,479 shares as Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Omni Partners Llp holds 202,591 shares with $13.36M value, up from 80,112 last quarter. Magellan Health Inc now has $1.59B valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 211,351 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 46.51% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. GVA’s profit would be $29.50 million giving it 12.12 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $-0.57 EPS previously, Granite Construction Incorporated’s analysts see -210.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 608,991 shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Stephens.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It has a 72.37 P/E ratio. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Among 4 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $66 highest and $4100 lowest target. $55.25’s average target is 80.91% above currents $30.54 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Thursday, February 21. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $61 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by FBR Capital. M Partners maintained the shares of GVA in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $5300 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. B. Riley & Co downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

