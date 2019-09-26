Granite Constr (GVA) Stake Lifted by Citadel Advisors Llc; Fca Position In Walt Disney Co (DIS) Was Upped

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 528.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 46,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 55,318 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 383,970 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Fca Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,801 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 7,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 132,443 shares to 48,457 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 137,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,780 shares, and cut its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800. Another trade for 1,556 shares valued at $43,179 was bought by Jigisha Desai. On Monday, September 9 the insider Galloway Patricia D bought $11,744. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.