Granite Constr (GVA) Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Position by $5.15 Million; As Manulife Finl (MFC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Macquarie Group LTD Trimmed Position by $330,588

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 18,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 23,534 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 41,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.28M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 107,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 417,650 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, down from 524,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 443,101 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.17 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,500 shares to 8,900 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% or 8,368 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.27% or 85,966 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 371,648 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And owns 292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 202,550 shares stake. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.12% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Automobile Association accumulated 7,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.22% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tygh Capital Management holds 0.59% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio. Wynnefield invested in 155,654 shares. Motco holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 30,268 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 40,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 86,900 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 56,360 shares to 124,960 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.23 million for 6.23 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.