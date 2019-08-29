Granite Constr (GVA) Market Value Declined While Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $8.16 Million; Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Argi Investment Services Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 24,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 39,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 5.48 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 189,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 234,949 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, down from 424,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 71,813 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 103,760 shares to 152,199 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 213,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $305,409 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $151,050 was made by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7. $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Llc holds 0.55% or 205,378 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 885,424 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 11,670 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,000 are owned by Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Paloma Partners Management holds 0.01% or 6,144 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg reported 275,212 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Division has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 105 shares. Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Company owns 2,428 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Com accumulated 100,333 shares. Hcsf Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7.61% or 250,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0% or 165 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.04% or 240,000 shares.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Granite Construction (GVA) Misses Q2 EPS by 222c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA) – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in People’s United Financial Inc Com (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 68,376 shares to 160,509 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp Com by 13,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,591 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,972 shares. North Star Investment reported 165,422 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd holds 0.11% or 18,947 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Management has 0.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advent Management De, a New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.29% or 58,694 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amarillo Fincl Bank has 1.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 84,733 shares. Blackhill Capital Incorporated has invested 3.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lourd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 31,841 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 91,178 shares. Mrj Capital reported 80,453 shares stake. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 139,678 shares. Corda Mgmt Limited Com reported 648,918 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 224,371 shares. Family Firm invested in 0.08% or 5,476 shares.