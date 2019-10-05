Granite Constr (GVA) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Its Position; Lodestar Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $847,210

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 382,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.22 million, down from 388,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 107,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 417,650 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, down from 524,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 255,358 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. $28,330 worth of stock was bought by Jigisha Desai on Monday, August 12. KELSEY DAVID H also bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Larkin Kyle T bought 3,500 shares worth $99,890. $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares were bought by Galloway Patricia D.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.22M for 5.87 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 56,360 shares to 124,960 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

