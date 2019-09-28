Granite Constr Com (GVA) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.63 Million; Kylin Management Stake in Msci (MSCI) Trimmed by $25.01 Million

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc Com (GVA) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 310,551 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 105,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 215,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.53 million, down from 320,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 771,861 shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney from Board and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 06/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 30/05/2018 – MSCI Weighs Capping India, Brazil Weights Over Investor Access

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.23M for 5.86 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,978 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 18,272 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 163,333 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 4.34 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 46,210 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 547,752 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. 7,056 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 28,113 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 8,100 shares. Green Square Limited Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,165 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foster L B Co Com (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 17,300 shares to 106,536 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limoneira Co Com (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 26,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc Com (NYSE:TISI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. The insider Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890. Galloway Patricia D had bought 400 shares worth $11,744. Shares for $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand. KELSEY DAVID H also bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 18 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Llc reported 1,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 6.55 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 190,381 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,490 shares. 157,957 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 6 shares. Bridges Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 2,194 shares. Rbf Capital invested 0.48% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Dorsey Wright & Associate accumulated 2.22% or 38,331 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 14,150 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership reported 296,241 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 33,256 shares.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.37 million for 33.52 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

