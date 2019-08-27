Grandfield & Dodd Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $364,320; Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xencor Inc has $5200 highest and $21 lowest target. $40’s average target is 8.78% above currents $36.77 stock price. Xencor Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was initiated by Raymond James. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. See Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) latest ratings:

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 211,933 shares with $17.12M value, down from 216,487 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $287.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 372,979 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Citigroup stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 340,445 shares. Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 10,417 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% or 9,584 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Macquarie Group owns 129,191 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 30,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 189,783 were reported by Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 82,098 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 53.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III had bought 5,500 shares worth $164,115 on Friday, March 22.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 25.28% above currents $67.85 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Thursday, March 7 report. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yacktman Asset Management LP stated it has 2.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lakeview Partners Lc invested in 18,845 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 56.86 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Legacy Prtn reported 43,710 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.13% or 12,218 shares. Benin Mgmt has invested 3.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gm Advisory Group holds 6,876 shares. Bruce And Com owns 5,184 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 96,516 are owned by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Mount Vernon Md stated it has 0.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 642 shares. Moreover, Independent has 2.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barrett Asset Management Limited Co has invested 2.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

