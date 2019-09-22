Grandfield & Dodd Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $524,725; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Valuation Rose While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Raised by $1.95 Million Its Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 376,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, up from 331,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 755,386 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,714 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, up from 119,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 19,600 shares to 352,238 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 54,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,900 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Alliance Ranks #1 On S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Best Regional Banks 2018 List – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell in May – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

