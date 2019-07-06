Grandfield & Dodd Cut Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $817,581 as Share Value Rose; West Oak Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by $438,933 as Share Price Declined

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.27 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares to 126,693 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.85B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Assoc Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp holds 10,559 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd reported 2.94% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 5,425 are owned by Mathes. First Foundation reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meristem Family Wealth Llc reported 2,926 shares. 139,950 are held by Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc. Burke & Herbert State Bank holds 19,205 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 33,311 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,354 shares. Arosa Management LP invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 8,030 shares. 8,430 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 135,221 shares.

