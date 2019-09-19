Grandfield & Dodd Lifted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $524,725 as Market Value Rose; Wendell David Associates Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake by $458,620 as Market Valuation Declined

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 4,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 9,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $868,000, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $99.02. About 1.29M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,714 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, up from 119,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 7.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.59 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

