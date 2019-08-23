Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Stake in Trimble (TRMB); Weatherstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Stake by $661,815; Share Price Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 12,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 295,164 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 282,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 216,956 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 64.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 5,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $217.99. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis LP holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 375,467 shares. Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,865 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corporation reported 58,029 shares. Mason Street Ltd Com invested 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gsa Partners Llp has 8,549 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company reported 2.96M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 42,818 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0% or 10,513 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 13,901 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv has 2.95% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 63,379 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 163,443 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Piershale Grp Inc holds 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,079 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.36% or 5,148 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 18,635 shares.