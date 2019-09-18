Grandfield & Dodd Lowered By $302,592 Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position; Washington Federal (WAFD) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 2,364 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 106,299 shares with $13.68M value, down from 108,663 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 1.03M shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M

Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 74 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 92 decreased and sold their stock positions in Washington Federal Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 65.32 million shares, down from 66.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Washington Federal Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 77 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $151.25’s average target is 10.64% above currents $136.7 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) rating on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15300 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 11.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY19 Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.82 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And accumulated 791,673 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset has invested 0.98% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Miles has invested 0.16% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.02% or 116,408 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 62 were reported by Valley Advisers Inc. Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Aviva Public Lc has 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fifth Third Bank invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 25 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 14,165 shares. Tiverton Asset owns 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3,658 shares.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 3,593 shares to 96,296 valued at $16.38 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Chubb Limited stake by 4,708 shares and now owns 96,842 shares. Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) was raised too.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. for 281,001 shares. Harbour Investment Management Llc owns 54,069 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 1.14% invested in the company for 841,426 shares. The Colorado-based Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 289,166 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 468,684 shares traded or 7.19% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $53.09M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.