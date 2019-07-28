Grandfield & Dodd Increased Its Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $559,440; Ulysses Management Has Boosted Holding in Blackstone Group (BX) by $1.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 29/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch Woos Even More Clients; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS 15% TO 20% OF BX FUNDRAISING IS FROM INDIVIDUALS; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone Notches Another India Payday Selling Down Outsourcer; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walnut Private Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 16.15% or 618,500 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Parkside Finance Retail Bank And Tru owns 2,408 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited accumulated 363,351 shares. Qci Asset New York has 4,500 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.68% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 136,956 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 6,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 47,424 shares stake. Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 10 has invested 0.8% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Northeast invested in 0.21% or 71,435 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co holds 0.44% or 30,451 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Management stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 8,861 shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Blackstone (BX) Strategic Partners Closes Eighth Fund at $11.1 Billion – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone nears sale of $1.1B of Spanish mortgages – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Stays On The Sidelines Of Thomson Reuters – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Lc has 0.54% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3.34 million shares. Kbc Nv reported 315,704 shares stake. Caprock Grp reported 13,645 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Golub Gru Inc Ltd Liability Com has 4% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 636,954 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech owns 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 83,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 80,310 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,791 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 389,171 shares. Missouri-based Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cetera Advisor has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 1.36M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 18,409 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Ycg Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Mercantile Trust invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Volkswagen Group EspaÃ±a DistribuciÃ³n Selects Cognizant for Digital Transformation Initiatives to Enhance Customer Experience and Business Processes – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant +3% on investor day guidance – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology: Bound For A Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.