Grandfield & Dodd Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Tensile Capital Management Has Upped By $5.17 Million Its Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) stake by 12.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc acquired 152,024 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)'s stock rose 3.60%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 1.34 million shares with $46.37 million value, up from 1.19 million last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods now has $3.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.68 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc acquired 3,775 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 123,714 shares with $17.28M value, up from 119,939 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $248.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dick’s +13% after breakout quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: What Happened – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods “Bends the Sales Curve” in Q2 – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aimmune, Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Dickâ€™s, Halliburton, HP, JPMorgan, Loweâ€™s, Lyft, Schlumberger, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv owns 262,282 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,168 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sit Investment Associates Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,675 shares. Dupont Management has 8,386 shares. 9,160 are owned by Raymond James Associates. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd owns 43,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.06% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sei reported 32,984 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 5,854 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 754,239 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Boothbay Fund Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 15,904 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dick’s Sporting Goods has $3800 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -3.85% below currents $39 stock price. Dick’s Sporting Goods had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.06% above currents $138.02 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”.