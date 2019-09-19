Grandfield & Dodd Has Upped Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Stake By $304,335; STOREBRAND F ORDINARY SHARES (SREDF) SI Decreased By 2.9%

STOREBRAND F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SREDF) had a decrease of 2.9% in short interest. SREDF’s SI was 331,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.9% from 341,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1658 days are for STOREBRAND F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SREDF)’s short sellers to cover SREDF’s short positions. It closed at $5.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc acquired 6,763 shares as Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 296,293 shares with $13.59M value, up from 289,530 last quarter. Wiley John & Sons Inc now has $2.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 279,204 shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B)

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,545 shares to 205,388 valued at $15.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,426 shares and now owns 80,420 shares. Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) was reduced too.

