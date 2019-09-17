Grandfield & Dodd Has Increased Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake By $2.10 Million; Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Lazard LTD (LAZ) Position By $49.28 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Lazard Ltd (LAZ) stake by 25.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 1.45 million shares as Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s stock rose 0.28%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 7.22 million shares with $248.14 million value, up from 5.77M last quarter. Lazard Ltd now has $3.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 350,380 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – LAM IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH NEW MARKET-NEUTRAL EQUITY INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) stake by 210.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc acquired 25,338 shares as Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)’s stock rose 24.15%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 37,358 shares with $3.12M value, up from 12,020 last quarter. Blackbaud Inc now has $4.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 84,012 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.05 million shares or 0.88% more from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 2,622 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 5,270 shares. Quantitative Ltd Liability invested in 11,732 shares. 250 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorporation. 4.56 million are owned by Atlanta Company L L C. Axa invested in 39,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0% or 1,804 shares. 6,275 are held by Piedmont Advsr. Campbell Newman Asset holds 9,155 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 22,568 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Principal Financial Group has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 13,018 shares.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,789 shares to 30,759 valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,621 shares and now owns 101,589 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased C stake by 545,391 shares to 2.23M valued at $83.53 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 637,249 shares and now owns 853,605 shares. Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) reported 7,742 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). 7.22 million were reported by Southeastern Asset Incorporated Tn. The Australia-based Amp Investors has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 165,496 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 126,450 shares. Blair William & Communications Il reported 17,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Ltd Llc owns 19,645 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,275 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 10,140 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 169,930 shares. Northern Trust owns 553,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mrj owns 83,241 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 205,110 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 22,264 shares.

