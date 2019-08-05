Grandfield & Dodd Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $364,320; Shares Declined; Havens Advisors Holds Stake in U S G (USG)

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 17/04/2018 – Knauf Files Investor Presentation; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE, WHICH OWNS ABOUT 31 PCT OF USG, ISSUED STATEMENT AFTER USG REJECETD TAKEOVER BID BY GERMANY’S KNAUF; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 13/04/2018 – USG FILES PROXY URGING HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR COMPANY NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – Knauf Criticizes USG for Not Providing Current Stocklist Materials, Still Hopes for ‘Constructive Discussion’ About $42/Shr Offer; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Gebr. Knauf’s Unsolicited Buyout Bid — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – USG Files Investor Presentation and Sends Letter to Stockholders

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 5.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,955 shares to 92,134 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Lc reported 0.07% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.59% or 38,767 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 34,339 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 70,482 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.61% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 458,200 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd holds 0.22% or 21,311 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Llc holds 559,479 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0.63% or 50.42 million shares. Ht Prns Limited Liability reported 4,732 shares. Cap Planning Ltd Llc reported 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marietta Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 1.5% or 59,096 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & holds 3.71% or 51,966 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).