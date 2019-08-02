Grandfield & Dodd Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $571,648; Share Value Declined; Windward Capital Management Company Increases Holding in Philip Morris International In (PM)

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 5.88M shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 18,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 2.87M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,348 shares to 513,706 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R.

