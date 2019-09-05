Grandfield & Dodd Holds Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH); Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped Its Stake

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 381.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 228,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 288,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, up from 59,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 2.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,347 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Mercantile Tru Comm accumulated 3,650 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 3.34M shares stake. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability Co In invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 80,310 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 60,586 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 75,052 are owned by Hl Limited Company. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd invested in 96,150 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5.26M shares. Ancora Lc owns 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 32,479 shares. 117,237 were reported by Oak Ridge Ltd Com. 138,190 were reported by Rockland Trust Co. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 2.79M shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc, a -based fund reported 397,284 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 12,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wendell David Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 18,537 shares. Assets Mngmt Lc invested in 0.22% or 24,500 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd owns 32,517 shares. Moreover, Benedict Advsrs has 1.35% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 6,147 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.43% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 378,359 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 172,666 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bailard Inc invested in 0.07% or 21,151 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 436,913 shares. Vident Inv Advisory reported 0.77% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cetera Advsrs Ltd holds 33,179 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 17,930 shares to 88,964 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 93,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,460 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

