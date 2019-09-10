Grandfield & Dodd Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $571,648; Private Capital Management Lowered Its Quinstreet (QNST) Holding

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 24.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 14,024 shares with $1.81M value, down from 18,490 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) stake by 10.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc sold 417,420 shares as Quinstreet Inc. (QNST)’s stock rose 14.96%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 3.44M shares with $46.05 million value, down from 3.86M last quarter. Quinstreet Inc. now has $614.60 million valuation. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 697,277 shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Rev $117.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Hendershot Inc has invested 2.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Frontier Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Community Bancorp Na invested 0.81% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 115,549 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 1,794 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,251 shares. State Street accumulated 90.11 million shares or 0.91% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory accumulated 2.89 million shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 3,500 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hightower Lta has 18,937 shares. Capital Intl Sarl invested in 0.24% or 14,800 shares. Madison Hldgs invested in 0.28% or 116,591 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And reported 94,578 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 8,960 shares to 165,728 valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 8,348 shares and now owns 513,706 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 16.08% above currents $134.11 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 859,489 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 121,179 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 551,206 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 3,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 13,334 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 497,591 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 167 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 356,255 shares. Principal Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 318,079 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,542 shares. Falcon Point Llc reported 37,809 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 5,518 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $3.56 million for 43.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.