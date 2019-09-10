Grandfield & Dodd Holds Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH); Principal Financial Group Has Lowered Its Waters (WAT) Holding by $1.26 Million

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 5,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 109,610 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.59 million, down from 114,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $222.02. About 295,106 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Gru Lc has 1.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 353,640 shares. Thornburg Investment Inc reported 0.42% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Burney holds 0.24% or 53,020 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.46% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested in 1.93% or 2.79M shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 1.53% or 10.16M shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 77,658 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B reported 52,685 shares stake. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Company accumulated 75,052 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 367,506 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 183,477 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc has 27,789 shares. Palouse Management stated it has 0.73% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 56,133 shares to 673,734 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 22,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.93M shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank Na has 1,250 shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 107,774 shares. Conning holds 1,623 shares. Regent Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,240 shares. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,878 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 920 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 413 shares. First Trust LP holds 6,930 shares. Ameriprise holds 52,479 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,806 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.07% or 104,422 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 77,362 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 111,648 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw holds 103,055 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.70 million for 26.06 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.