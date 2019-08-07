Grandfield & Dodd Has Upped Position in Abb LTD (ABB); Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Holding Held by Daiwa Securities Group Inc

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 6.23M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.39 million, up from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 675,691 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises Offer Price; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with; 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHR; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Is Said to Have Made Fourth Offer for LaSalle Hotels

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 35,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 791,044 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 755,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 874,627 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS ABB’S DELIVERY IS PART OF A $1.2 BLN EXPANSION THAT WILL DOUBLE CURRENT ANNUAL SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING CAPABILITY AT THIS SITE FROM 25 MLN TO 50 MLN TONS; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – VW unit Electrify America selects suppliers for U.S. EV chargers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 666 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 169,903 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 496,556 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Victory Cap Incorporated reported 3,708 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 2,614 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 78,705 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Holding. 70,203 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 138,702 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.02% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 276,602 shares. Connable Office Inc has 9,882 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware owns 9,795 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 204,215 shares.