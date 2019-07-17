Grandfield & Dodd Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Has Increased as Stock Declined; Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Valuation Rose While Pembroke Management LTD Cut Its Position by $4.15 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, down from 118,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $239.97. About 549,182 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 2.21M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 4,984 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Lc reported 43,719 shares. Woodstock accumulated 0.05% or 3,934 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 20,215 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Communications has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cortland Assocs Mo stated it has 549,272 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corp Adv owns 0.65% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 24,860 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,769 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Raymond James And Associate owns 453,481 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 9,158 shares. D E Shaw Comm Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.15M shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.1% or 247,504 shares. Oakworth has 1,212 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTSH, MELI – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant +3% on investor day guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 2, 2019 : GILD, EOG, CTSH, ATVI, MNST, ED, ANET, MSI, MELI, BAP, PBA, CBS – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $987,201 activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M. 403 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $27,416 were sold by Middleton Sean.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 98.35 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 69,575 shares to 514,747 shares, valued at $18.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape by 166,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (NYSE:CRL).