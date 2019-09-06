Grandfield & Dodd Has Boosted Holding in Flir Sys (FLIR); Patten & Patten Position in Pulte Homes (PHM) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 165,728 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 156,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 95,692 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (PHM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 24,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 356,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 380,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 514,213 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market

More important recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $248.93M for 9.42 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.