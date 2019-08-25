Grandfield & Dodd Has Trimmed Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $447,868; Parnassus Investments Maintains Stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY)

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 393,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 8.75 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.32 million, up from 8.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 329,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40M, down from 334,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Llc reported 1.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 106,337 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs accumulated 81,839 shares or 0.75% of the stock. 13,354 were accumulated by Cutter Brokerage. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Llc reported 2.35% stake. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hayek Kallen Investment reported 16,256 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 4.74% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Optimum Advisors holds 14,153 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Ashford Mngmt Inc reported 5,300 shares. General Amer Investors Commerce Inc holds 185,191 shares. James Inv accumulated 59,530 shares or 0.32% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Incorporated has 0.41% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 143,088 shares. 121,230 are owned by Cetera Advisor Network Lc. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 110,845 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares to 126,693 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,999 shares to 3.52M shares, valued at $731.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) by 216,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,147 shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 13,590 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs holds 0.37% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Community National Bank & Trust Na, a New York-based fund reported 31,300 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 3,293 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 91,900 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bragg Advisors reported 0.28% stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 442,000 shares. Vident Advisory Lc stated it has 10,355 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 0.14% or 2,446 shares. 2.33M were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability. Lesa Sroufe & Co invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fruth Invest Mngmt has 1.43% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cambridge Grp Inc reported 92,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 3,000 shares.