Grandfield & Dodd Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Market Value Rose; Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake by $6.19 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 179.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 104,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 163,410 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 1.35M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 5.20M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022

