Grandfield & Dodd Has Cut Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Lonestar Capital Management Has Boosted Symantec (SYMC) Stake

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 82,846 shares with $10.21M value, down from 89,493 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $231.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.84. About 804,109 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc acquired 55,555 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 555,555 shares with $12.77M value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $15.57B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 2.97 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of stock was bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Llc owns 50,654 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2.46M were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Jolley Asset Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 22,795 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 1.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 40.63M shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Central Savings Bank & Tru invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Charter Trust holds 1.6% or 108,351 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Co owns 1,945 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Davis R M has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brookfield Asset Mgmt accumulated 50,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability reported 31,866 shares. Lbmc Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,458 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 8,348 shares to 513,706 valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) stake by 35,771 shares and now owns 791,044 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 45,455 shares valued at $1.05 million were sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14. $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcom To Buy Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business: Symantec Earnings After Bell – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec (SYMC) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. Mizuho upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Monday, June 17 report. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 8.